Michelle Lee Edwards, lovingly known as Shelly, was born on October 11, 1968 in San Diego, CA.

She was raised in Middle Tennessee with her adoring little sister, Susan, and their loving and devoted mother, Mary Ann Selensky. Shelly graduated from Smyrna High School in 1987. She was incredibly smart, quick-witted, loving, and kind. She was a dear and loyal friend to all of those around her, and she gave freely of herself to her children and family.

Shelly’s world revolved around her three amazing children and grandchildren. She never turned away a chance to visit with her family, or to snuggle a baby. If you look at her social media, it’s full of pictures of her family, because that’s what mattered to Shelly, most.

Shelly was a queen of all trades. Her ambitious nature and can-do attitude helped her to achieve anything she put her mind to. She was a licensed Cosmetologist, who then went on to teach Cosmetology programs with Paul-Mitchell here in Murfreesboro, TN. She was so good at making people look and feel beautiful, that she even worked with the Titans cheerleaders for a season.

She also graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College and went on to run a body shop. If you’re curious of how that came to be, definitely ask the family about that story. It’s a good one. She worked lastly as a Supervisor with ATCO, where she got to spend extra and invaluable time working alongside her daughter, Hanna.

In addition to her family and friends, she was extremely dedicated to the VFW post 8422 of Smyrna, where she was a Life Member. If you were ever in need of a good laugh or someone to listen, you could find peace and a fun time there with Shelly. If you were looking to win a game of darts or pool, playing against her probably wasn’t the best choice. Shelly was a winner through and through. She loved watching her beloved Alabama Crimson Tide roll over every other SEC team on Saturdays in the Fall. Sundays were dedicated to the Titans, even when they weren’t their best. To put it plainly, if there was a sport to watch or attend, you’d find Shelly there.

She will be missed more than words can say or describe. She leaves behind a legacy full of love, laughter, and happiness. We the family find comfort that Shelly is now with all of her loved and treasured ones who have gone on before her. We know that she is probably already baking her famous macaroni and cheese, hashbrown casserole, and drinking a big glass of sweet tea while watching the waves roll in on her beautiful, forever beach.

Shelly is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Selensky. Her children Brandon (Meagan) Morgan, Hanna (Shelby Wimberly) Morgan, and Noah (Jade) Morgan. Her sister, Susan (Joe) Musgrave. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Ashlyn Wimberly, Kaebree Morgan, and Artemis Morgan. As well as many beloved nieces and great-nieces and nephews, Paige Musgrave, Sammie Greene, Chloee Musgrave (Mario Navarrete), Gabe Musgrave, Addie

www.woodfinchapel.com