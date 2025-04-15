OBITUARY: Michelle “Emberly” McCoy

Michelle “Emberly” Leanna McCoy, age 35, formerly of Cookeville, TN passed away Friday, April 11, 2025. She was born in Rapid City, SD to Scot Nee and Earline Burnham. Michelle worked as a massage therapist in Cookeville. She had a bright personality. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Michelle is survived by her father, Scot Nee and his wife Sandy; grandfather, Earl Jernigan and his wife Marie; siblings, Patricia Elizabeth Chambers and Stephen Michael Nee and his wife Meredith; nephew and niece, Atlas and Elowyn; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends she considered family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Earline Burnham.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

