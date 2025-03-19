OBITUARY: Michael Winfield Moores

Michael Winfield Moores, age 79, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Michael was born on August 9, 1945, in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Theodore and Mary Barton Dickens Moores.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Ted Moores, Sr. (Elinor Clark), Theodore Barton Moores (Latricia Gasser), Mary Ann Moores Parrilla (Moises Parrilla) and close nephew, Richard Ted Moores, Jr (Sue Green).

Michael is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nannette Davidson Moores; daughters, Melissa Elizabeth Moores and Amanda Claire Moores. He is also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews including Katie Moores Waymouth, Stevie Moores McHenry, Barton Moores, Steven Drewry, Kirk Drewry, Bethzaida Moores Parrilla, Michael Leech, Elliott Davidson and Dustin Davidson and the late Richard G. Moores, Martha Moores, Scotty Moores and Lee Douglas Moores. Special great niece and nephew, Patricia Moores Holly and William Moores and their wonderful children.

Michael was an educator for over 40 years and received a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Middle Tennessee State University. His hobbies included reading, gardening, playing numerous musical instruments and traveling. Michael was a devout Christian and avid animal and nature lover.

A special thanks to the caregivers of NHC Murfreesboro, Caris Hospice and Adams Place for the infinite compassion you provided over the years.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to readtosucceed.org, the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 22, 2025, from Twelve Noon until the Memorial Service begins at Two O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

