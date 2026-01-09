OBITUARY: Michael Wayne Tyler

Before dawn on January 1, 2026, Michael Wayne Tyler of Nashville, Tennessee, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The youngest of four boys, Michael was born on February 18, 1953, in Greenville, South Carolina, to Freeman and Naomi George Tyler. Because his father served in the United States Air Force, Michael and his family lived throughout the United States, and those experiences shaped his creativity and appreciation for people from all walks of life. He graduated in 1971 from Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Michael attended the Atlanta School of the Arts before discerning a calling in hair and makeup artistry. He became a protégé of renowned makeup artist Mark Traynor, and by the late 1970s his gifts opened doors to working in print, television, and film. In 1980, he was featured in Atlanta Magazine as one of “The 80 of the ’80s.” When Ted Turner was developing CNN, Michael was brought in to establish the style of the network’s on-screen talent. He was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award during this time.

Michael worked on many notable movie productions, including Disney’s The Jungle Book; Kathryn Bigelow and Willem Dafoe’s first feature film, The Loveless; Scarlett (the sequel to Gone With the Wind), The Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All, and many others. Michael left a lasting imprint on every project he touched. In 1987, Michael married Cheryl Moss, and soon relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. There, Michael and Cheryl were blessed with two daughters who were the greatest joy of his life.

In Nashville, Michael’s career expanded into the music industry, where he worked on album covers and promotional projects with stars like Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, and John Denver. He contributed to many Christian music milestones of the 1990s, including the Gaither Reunion videos and Carman’s Revival in the Land, while also collaborating with rock musicians. Among the television personalities Michael worked with were Sally Jessy Raphael, Joan Rivers, Jan Hooks, Larry Hagman, and others. He also worked on the television series Nashville, as well as the last two seasons of In the Heat of the Night.

Michael is survived by Cheryl; his daughters, Lizzi Bambakakis (Chris) of Augusta, Maine, and Michaela Tyler (Robbie Westerbeck) of Smyrna, Tennessee; and his seven treasured grandchildren, Edith, Emilia, Elinor, Eowyn, Ember, Emerson, and Ira, all of Maine. He is also survived by his brothers, Tim Tyler of Dallas, Texas, and Walter “Tank” Tyler of Tallahassee, Florida, a sister-in-law, Kaye Tyler also of Tallahassee, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ron Tyler. Michael will be remembered for his creativity, generosity, quiet strength, and deep love for his family. Those who knew him take comfort in the promise that he now rests in peace, fully healed and rejoicing in eternal life.

A celebration of life will be held later in the year for family and friends. Details will be shared on Facebook so that all who wish may join in honoring and remembering Michael.

Thank you for all the messages of love and donation to our GoFundMe. We also want to thank Michael’s friends Jack Center and Scot Mechling for their continued support and friendship and helping us through his last sickness and death.

A final thanks to the staff of Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro for their excellent care and service to Michael and our family, as well as Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services of Murfreesboro.

