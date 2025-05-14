OBITUARY: Michael Vanpelt

Michael Vanpelt

Born at Ball Memorial Hospital to Duane and Veda VanPelt, Michael was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, carrying with him a deep sense of duty and honor throughout his life. He was more than just a soldier – he was a devoted father to three children and a beloved grandfather to nine, pouring his love and wisdom into every generation of his family.

Michael’s heart was always with his loved ones, and he found joy in life’s simple pleasures. Whether he was playing poker, casting his fishing line alongside his son and friends, or spending cherished moments with his faithful dogs, he embraced each moment with warmth and gratitude. He was a kind and gentle soul, always finding ways to enjoy life and bring happiness to those around him.

Though Michael has left this world, his legacy of love and laughter will remain in the hearts of all who knew him. He now finds peace alongside his late wife, Katrena, and other dear family members who have been waiting to welcome him into Heaven.

Michael will be deeply missed and never forgotten. May he rest in peace and find eternal comfort alongside his loved ones.