OBITUARY: Michael Steven Londré

Michael Steven Londré was born on September 12, 1955 and passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

He is survived by his wife Debra Arlene; his sons Jeremy (Kesha) and Jason (Debra Rae); and 5 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Kidney Foundation.

Dad – please give Josh our love as well. Later…

There are no events scheduled at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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