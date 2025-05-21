OBITUARY: Michael Shane Powell Sr.

Mr. Powell was born April 19, 1967 in Dover, DE, and passed away at home on May 12th, 2025 in Murfreesboro, TN. Michael was raised in Houston, DE.

Mr. Powell was the son of the late Richard W. Kearney of Nashville, TN, and the late Dorothy “Louise” Messick of Houston, DE. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Donald G. Messick and Curtis R. Powell.

He is survived by his sons Michael S. Powell Jr. and Tyler J. Powell along with his 2 grandchildren Sofia V. Powell and Christian J. Powell. Sister Sandra Tibbitt of Dover, DE, Sister Penny Van Vleck of Bridgeville, DE, and many other extended family members.

Mr. Powell will be cremated and brought home to be laid to final rest in Mount Olive Cemetery Sandtown, DE, with his mother and brothers.