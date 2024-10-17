OBITUARY: Michael ‘Scot’ Bane

Michael “Scot” Bane, age 51, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Bane and Francis and Glen Mofield as well as an uncle, Sammy Mofield.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Clara “Ann” Bane; daughters, Chelsea Lee (Abe), Kaylee Hash (Brandon), and Hannah Bane; bonus daughter, Jeweliana Johnson; parents, Richard and Nola Bane; brother, Kasey Bane (Amanda); sisters, Daisy Stenson (T.J.), and Rachel Bain (Larry); grandfather, Willie B. Bane; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Scot has been a pastor at Smyrna Church of God for 17 years and has pastored for a total of 25 years. He enjoyed camping and trips to Disney as well as spending time with his girls. He was a family man and though tough as nails, he had a heart of gold. He especially had a huge love for Jesus and his Tennessee Vols.

Visitation with the family will be at Smyrna Church of God on Sunday, October 20, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 PM; Monday, October 21, from 10:00-7:00 PM; and Tuesday, October 22, from 10:00-1:00 PM. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Prosperity Cemetery in Auburntown, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

