Michael Duane Parrish, 37, of Murfreesboro, went to be with his Lord on May 24, 2026. Born on November 18, 1988, to Duane and Kim Parrish, Mike was known for his quick wit, endless creativity, and the kind of heart that made everyone feel welcome. He brought laughter wherever he went and had a rare ability to turn even ordinary moments into unforgettable memories.

Mike proudly embraced being a “nerd” and found joy in all things fantasy, imagination, and storytelling. He loved playing DnD, Pokémon, and MTG with friends, and recently began writing his own DnD campaign, earning praise for its creativity and storytelling. He was also developing a game card scanner app that was just beginning to come together, a project that reflected both his ambition and inventive spirit. Mike dreamed big and pursued those dreams fearlessly, always excited for the next idea, challenge, or adventure.

Above all else, Mike’s greatest love was his family. His wife, Kayla, was not only the love of his life, but truly his best friend. Together, they often said they were each other’s “missing piece,” a sentiment lovingly engraved on his wedding band. Their bond was one built on friendship, laughter, and unwavering love.

Mike absolutely adored his son, Rowan, who was his entire world. Whether carrying him on his shoulders, having tickle fights, playing ‘Tweeter’ on car rides, or simply spending time together, Mike treasured every moment of being a father. He was overjoyed to be preparing to welcome his second son, Evan, due in August 2026.

Mike is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Kayla Parrish; his beloved sons, Rowan and Evan; his parents, Duane and Kim Parrish; his godson, Atticus Taylor; and his goddaughter, Madeline Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Ann (Grandmom) and Lilbert (Papa) Owens.

Mike will forever be remembered as a cherished son, devoted husband, loving father, and loyal friend whose laughter, imagination, and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Visitation will be held 5-7PM Friday, May 29, 2026 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Mike Parrish Memorial Fund to help with funeral expenses and the Parrish children’s education fund % Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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