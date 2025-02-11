OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mike’ Andrew Caldwell

Michael Andrew Caldwell “Mike”, age 63, passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice with heart complications on February 9, 2025.

He was born in Chicago, IL and a resident of Rutherford County.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson Caldwell and Mae Underwood Caldwell; and brother, David Caldwell.

He is survived by his one true love of 44 years, Teresia Caldwell; daughter, Cristy (Josh) Caldwell; son, Michael Caldwell; sister, Bettye (Terry) Shores; grandchildren, Courtney Kirby, LJ Stone, Brailen Caldwell; bonus grandchild, Graicen Best; and nephew, Ellis Caldwell.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

