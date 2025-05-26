OBITUARY: Michael McNear

Mr Michael McNear age 65 passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Madison County, TN.
There are no services at this time. Please keep the McNear Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home
107 Stokes St.
Lebanon Tn. 37087
(615) 444-4558.
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
