OBITUARY: Michael L. Sharp

Michael L. Sharp, age 63, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 25, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of service, love, honor, and quiet heroism that touched every life he encountered.

Michael was born on February 4, 1962, in Columbus, Georgia, the son of Walter and Emma Sharp. From the very beginning, his life was marked by curiosity, intelligence, and an unwavering sense of responsibility to others. He carried these qualities with him through every chapter of his life.

Michael earned his Bachelor of Science from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee. He went on to serve his country as a soldier in the United States Army, where his sense of duty and honor only deepened. Later, he devoted his professional life to healthcare, serving lastly as Director of the Laboratory at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tennessee, where his leadership, integrity, and commitment to excellence were deeply respected. A Freemason, Michael believed strongly in service, moral responsibility, and leaving the world better than he found it.

Michael was a big man with an even bigger heart, and nowhere was that more evident than in his love for his wife and daughter. He is survived by his devoted wife Tracy Sharp; his daughter Jessica McVeigh and son-in-law Ryan McVeigh; his cherished grandson Grady Michael McVeigh; and his sisters Lisa, Terry and Hope. He is also lovingly remembered by many friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched through his service and kindness.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Emma Sharp; his sister Lori Sharp; his brother Leslie Sharp; and his baby son Garrett, whom he now holds again.

Michael’s legacy lives on in every life he shaped, every story he told, and every act of love he modeled.

A celebration of life service will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, located at 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Sunday, February 15th. Visitation with the family will begin at 3:00 p.m., followed by the service at 4:00 p.m.

Michael L. Sharp lived a life of honor, service, integrity, and deep love—and he will forever remain beloved by those who were lucky enough to call him theirs.

