Michael Jay Dover, age 60, passed away September 27, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Navy.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents J.C. Dover and Freddie Mae Taylor Dover; and son, Jonathan Hickman. He is survived by his sons, Thomas Dover, Michael (Nikki) Dover, Jr., Josh Harrison; daughters, Beth (DJ) Alexander, Michelle (Jim) Poston, Jennifer (Michael) Brewer, Destiney Cottrell; brother, Jeff Dover; fifteen grandchildren; and significant other, Leaann Cottrell.

Visitation with the family will be 3:00-6:00 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

The family request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers to help with the cost.

