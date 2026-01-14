OBITUARY: Michael James Watkins

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael James Watkins, a beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend, who left this world on January 8, 2026, at the age of 67. Born on November 22, 1958, in Detroit, MI, Michael was a beacon of strength and resilience throughout his life, touching the hearts of all who knew him.

Michael’s journey began in Detroit, where he was raised by his loving parents, Paul and Betty Jean Watkins. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul, his mother, Betty Jean, and his brothers, Philip and Charles Watkins, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will forever cherish his memory.

He is survived by his cherished children: Crystal, Wendy, and Philip Watkins, who carry forward his legacy of love and tenacity. Michael is also survived by his devoted sister, Joanne Watkins, his supportive brother, Carl Watkins Sr., and his caring aunt, Vernie Craig. He leaves behind his uncle, Charlie Craig, and cousins, Janice Craig, Brenda Lawson, Bev Anne, and Homer Middleton, as well as his beloved grandchildren: Ava, Hunter, Emma, and Trevor Watkins. Michael’s family and many friends will hold their memories of him close to their hearts.

Michael led a life filled with joy and laughter. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his playful pranks that brought smiles to those around him. He relished his “ME” time spent outside, where he would sunbathe, relax, and enjoy his favorite rap music, including legends like Tupac, Too Short, and Biggie. Michael was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching football, golf, basketball, and baseball. His passion for sports was evident in his love for betting on who would win Sunday Night Football, a tradition that he held dear.

In addition to his love for sports, Michael dedicated time to weightlifting, gardening, and grilling BBQ, activities that brought him both joy and fulfillment. He was a fighter, someone who faced life’s challenges head-on. Michael battled through adversity with an indomitable spirit, a testament to his character and determination. He fought to his very last breath, leaving a legacy of perseverance for his family and friends to remember.

Michael James Watkins was a vibrant soul who will be missed dearly and loved forever. His laughter, warmth, and adventurous spirit will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

In this difficult time, let us remember Michael not with tears of sorrow, but with smiles of joy for the memories we shared with him. May he rest in eternal peace, knowing that he was deeply loved and will never be forgotten.