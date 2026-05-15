Michael James Richards, age 45, passed peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on May 1st, 2026, at his residence. He was born in Murfreesboro and a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He was a caregiver and worked in retail.

Michael was proceeded in death by his mother, Peggy Jean Dawson Richards; his grandmother, Ruby Dale Richards; his grandfather James Clark Richards; Grandmother Annie Dawson; Grandfather Roy Dawson;. He is survived by his Father, Stephen Dale Richards, his brother, Jason Scott Richards, and his Niece, Cadence Holley Richards, his Aunt and Uncles Tammy & Jeff Higgins, Pat & Jim Doyle.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home at 10:00-12:00, Sunday, May 17th, 2026.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422

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This obituary was published by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

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