OBITUARY: Michael Houston McInturff

Michael Houston McInturff, age 74 of Murfreesboro died Monday January 5, 2026. He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his parents, James Alexander McInturff, and Lillie Mai Fann McInturff; brother, Ray McInturff; sister, Nancy May Elkins.

Mr. McInturff was a member of Walter Hill Church of Christ and had worked as a Cook for Middle Tennessee Medial Center and Adams Place.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce Bernice McInturff; sons, Jeff McInturff and wife Christy, Jeremy McInturff; grandchildren, Christian Michael McInturff, Baylor Scout McInturff; sisters, Bonnie Cravens and husband Al, Sarah Tune, Carolyn Springer.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Walter Hill Church of Christ.

Visitation will be Friday January 9th 12:00 PM to 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 2:00PM. Burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com