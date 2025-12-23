OBITUARY: Michael Gene Mason

Michael Gene Mason, age 68, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away December 21, 2025. He was born December 29, 1956 to the late William Eugene Mason and Dorothy Coker Wireman in Sumner County, TN.

Graveside service for Mr. Mason will be conducted on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 11AM from New Hope Cemetery.

The family has entrusted Woodard Funeral Home with the care of their loved one.