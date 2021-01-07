Michael Eugene Lester, age 57, passed away January 3, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, James Morgan Lester, Annie Marie Garrett Lester; brother, William Lester; and sister, Alice Ashford. He is survived by his wife, Laura Lester; son, James Michael Lester (Jessica) and their children, Kayde Morghan Lester, Kazleigh Mae Ann Lester and Jase; brothers, Steve Lester (Barbara), Jimmy Lester (Toni), Richard Lester (Ann), Felix Lester (Kathy), Gary Lester (Peggy), Kenneth Lester (Shirley), Barry Lester (Madalyn), Roger Lester (Linda), Robert Lester (Tonna); and sisters, Judy Manning, Darlene Lester

Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Darryl Lewis officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

