OBITUARY: Michael Ensley

Mr. Michael “Mike” Lee Ensley, age 75, of LaVergne, TN passed away Sunday, November 30, 2025. He was a son of the late Chester and Edith Stroup Ensley. Mike worked as an electrician in the communications industry and an inspector for fire safety equipment. He was fond of his many cats and dogs he looked after. Mike also enjoyed being outdoors rock climbing and hiking.

Michael is survived by his brother, Rick Ensley, and several friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.