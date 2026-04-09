With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of devoted husband, loving father, and cherished son whose kindness and warmth touched all who knew him. Michael Cole, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on April 7, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, leadership, and deep devotion to those closest to him.

Michael was born October 30, 1987, in Memphis, Tennessee, where his journey began. He carried those roots with him, shaping the man who would go on to impact so many.

He built a meaningful career with First Acceptance Insurance, where he was more than a colleague—he was family. Michael was widely respected as a mentor and leader, someone others looked to for guidance, wisdom, and steady support. His influence extended far beyond his work, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Above all, Michael was a devoted husband to his wife, Jana Cole, and a loving father to his daughters, Zoë and Ember Cole. His family was his greatest pride and joy. He gave them his unwavering love, his time, and his heart, creating a foundation of strength and care that will endure.

Michael will be remembered for his kindness, his integrity, and the quiet strength with which he led his life. He had a way of making others feel valued and supported, and his presence brought comfort and encouragement to many.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jana Cole and his two daughters, Zoë and Ember; his mother, Nancy Cole; his sisters, Ruth Ann Seward, Dana Duncan and Michele Cartwright, and brother Frank Cole. We will carry his memory forward with love.

Visitation with the Cole family will be Friday, April 10, 2026, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Van Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an account established at Pinnacle Bank for Michael’s children to support the education funds of Zoë and Ember. Please direct memorials to account # 800110591666. An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Michael Cole will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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