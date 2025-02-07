OBITUARY: Michael Bailey

Mr Michael Bailey age 55 passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2025 in Nashville, TN.
There are no services at this time.
Please keep the Bailey Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon, Tn 37087 (615) 444-4558. Send flowers to the service of Michael Bailey.
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
