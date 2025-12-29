OBITUARY: Michael Anthony Bissinger

Michael Anthony Bissinger, age 66 of Murfreesboro died Friday December 26, 2025. He was a native of Nashville and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Eugene Bissinger, and Opal Lucille Gossett Bissinger; brother, Wendell Bissinger and sister, Vivian Cook.

Mr. Bissinger was a Christian and had worked at many auto parts stores across Rutherford County.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Robinson Bissinger; daughters, Serena Gale Bissinger and fiancé Brandon Mutter, and Hayley Michaela Bissinger; brothers, Larry Bissinger and wife Terri, Garland Bissinger and wife Paula; sister; Audrey Doremus and husband Lonnie.

A visitation will be on January 8th at 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life service will follow at 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com