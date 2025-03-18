OBITUARY: Michael Alfred Goelz

Michael Alfred Goelz, age 79, passed away in Murfreesboro, TN on March 5, 2025.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois to LeRoy Michael and Josephine Catherine (Leier) Goelz. He graduated from Lane Technical High School in 1964 and attended the University of Illinois at Navy Pier. On July 1, 1965, he married his wife, Phyllis (Reynolds) Goelz.

Mike developed a love of music at an early age, learning to play the accordion at age eleven and moved on to playing the organ and then in later years to karaoke. He enjoyed participating in karaoke as well as hosting karaoke for others. His music was enjoyed by his family, multiple friends, and complete strangers. Mike and his wife enjoyed many years traveling the country in their fifth wheel trailer. Many of those years were spent working at campgrounds where they met numerous people across the country.

Mike started his career in broadcasting, working for WGN, Chicago, IL; KWGN, Denver, CO; KSTW, Seattle/Tacoma, WA; and KTTV, Los Angeles, CA. He and his wife Phyllis started their own business in 1979, a complete software program for skilled nursing facilities. Mike was proud of its success and the fact that it was used by multiple nursing homes in 20+ states across the country.

Mike was preceded in passing by his parents LeRoy and Josephine Goelz.

Mike is survived by his wife, Phyllis Reynolds Goelz; his children, Ken (Toni) Logan and Kristine (Steven) Wheeler; his grandchildren, Mason (Sarah) Wheeler, Brendon (Ashton) Wheeler, Makenna Wheeler, and Lainey Logan; and his great grandchildren, Ellie Wheeler and Eden Wheeler. He is also survived by many cousins.

According to Mike’s wishes, there will not be a funeral, a private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. His ashes will be spread in northern Wisconsin at a later date.