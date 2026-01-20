OBITUARY: Meredith Grace Hays

Meredith Grace Hays “Merry Grace”, passed away January 18, 2026 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. In the 2 months she was with us, she touched many lives and was loved so deeply by all. She was a miracle and we are blessed with the time we had with her. Her sister, Kate, is waiting in heaven with open arms for her.

Meredith was preceded in death by her sister, Kate; great grandparents, Franklin Wade Hays, Sr, Rosemarie and Quentin Hall and Carol and James Ellingwood Bell.

She is survived by her parents, Nick and Lauren Bell Hays; brothers, Grant Hays and Jack Hays; grandparents, Wade and Keitha Hays of Murfreesboro and Jeb and Susan Bell of Jackson; great grandparents, Joe and Vera Farrar of Murfreesboro and Betty Hays of Germantown, TN; aunts and uncles, Rachel (Hays) and Mason Peters, Sam (Alexis) Hays, Jared (Taylor) Bell, Rebecca (Bell) and Hunt Magee; and cousins, Vivian Peters, Walt Peters, Mae Magee. Charlie Magee, Lucy Magee and Brooks Bell.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 22, 2026 at Evergreen Cemetery with Brady Cooper and Krislyn Durham officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

