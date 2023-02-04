OBITUARY: Melvin Palmer Brunstad

Melvin Palmer Brunstad, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

Melvin was born on November 14th, 1943 to parents Oscar and Hattie Brunstad of Hoquiam, Washington.

Melvin and Elizabeth met while he traveled the corporate world. Melvin met Elizabeth, a Tennesse girl, and fell in love with her and Tennessee.

Together they made his dream come true and opened Donut Palace in Smyrna, TN which quickly became the town’s favorite! Melvin was known all over Smyrna as the “Doughnut Man”.

Melvin not only served his community, but he also served his country in the U.S. Air Force. While serving in the U.S. Air Force, he was security for Titan Missiles during the Vietnam War.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Brunstad, friend and business partner; children, Keri (Thomas) Ryan of TN, Katrina (Ethan) Aronoff of NY, Kirsta (Eddie) Pena of NJ, Sarah Brunstad (Seth Graves) of NY, and Skye Brunstad of TN; siblings, Joanne Rhodes of OR, Michael (Mary) Brunstad of WA, Rocky (Roseann) of NY; sister-in-law, Norma Jo (Don) Shelton of TN; grandchildren, Nicholas Ryan, Noah Ryan, Evie Aronoff, Alina Aronoff, Cole Houston; and nieces/nephews, Deanna (Ron) Corzatt, Debbie Davis, and Donnie Shelton.

He is preceded by his parents, Oscar and Hattie Brunstad and son, Eric Oscar Brunstad.

Services at Highland Heights Church will be scheduled at a later date.

