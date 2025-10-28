OBITUARY: Melva Bernadette Noble

Melva Bernadette Noble, age 65, of Eagleville, Tennessee, hit life’s final rest stop on October 18, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 19, 1960, in Covington, Louisiana, Bernadette was the daughter of James D. Land and Melva L. Land.

From an early age, she showed a streak of independence (some might say stubbornness) and a love for adventure that never faded – much to the amusement and occasional exasperation of her family.

A proud graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, Bernadette went on to fulfill her lifelong dream of following in her father’s footsteps as a truck driver. She loved the open road, the rumble of the engine, and the freedom of watching the sunrise in a new state – preferably with a good cup of coffee and an even better playlist or conversation with friends or family.

Family was the heart of Bernadette’s world. She was a devoted mother to her four children – Melva Land, Audrey Land, Emily Noble, and David Noble – and a beloved grandmother to 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She treasured camping and fishing trips with her crew, where she was known to want “One more minute” even when no one had a bite that day. Her laughter, quick wit, and slightly mischievous grin were impossible to forget.

Bernadette’s circle of love extended beyond blood. Her closest friends – Angie Ambrose, Tom Malito, and Karen Raborn – were her adopted family in every sense, sharing in her laughter, adventures, and countless cups of coffee.

In retirement, Bernadette traded long highways for long coffee breaks, spending countless hours around the kitchen table laughing, crocheting, and creating handmade treasures for family and friends. Her warmth and humor made every gathering brighter.

Bernadette was preceded in death by her father, James D. Land, and her sister, Nancy Land.

She is survived by her beloved mother, Melva L. Land; siblings Jody Land and Brenda Moriarty; her children; grandchildren; great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins – all of whom will keep her stories, her sass, and her love alive.

Bernadette will be remembered for her strength, her generosity, and her fearless spirit – as well as her uncanny ability to make any road trip feel like an adventure. Her legacy lives on in every laugh, every shared story, and every mile of love she left behind.

“I love you, God bless you, Goodnight.”