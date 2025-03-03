OBITUARY: Melton J. Nelton Jr.

Melton J. Nelton, Jr., age 66, passed away on March 1, 2025 at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna.

He was a native of Houma, Louisiana but lived in Coffee County for the past four years. He worked as a Tugboat Captain.

Melton was preceded in death by his parents, Melton J. Nelton, Sr. and Anna Mae Nelton; son, Leonard P. Courteaux; and sister, Sandra Nelton.

He is survived by his sons, John W. Johnson (Victoria) and Craig Roddy; brothers, Timothy Nelton, Ronald Nelton, and Keith Nelton; sisters, JoAnn Forest, Christine Soltis, and Rosland Nelton; seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email