OBITUARY: Melissa ‘Missy’ Sue LaCoy

Melissa (Missy) Sue LaCoy age 40, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023.

She was a native of Michigan most of her life and has lived in Murfreesboro, TN for the last 8 years.

She worked at Brookdale Senior Living. She was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

Missy was an avid and competitive sports fan. She traveled the world for sports. When Missy was 17, she was chosen to represent the USA as an Olympic teenage athlete. She played on several hockey teams throughout her life that took her to many great places and led her to many championships.

Missy found her passion in sports again when she moved to Tennessee. She was a part of several different softball and hockey teams that created many friendships throughout the United States. You could find her in many social settings, always with a smile on her face.

She was the life of the party and always made everyone feel welcome. Her door was always open, and her grill was always hot. She was a more the merrier type of person. She loved spending time with friends and family on the lake.

She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, and friend. She had a big heart and had so much love to give.

She is survived by her husband, John LaCoy; parents, Russell and Veronica Rickley; children, Andrew Milligan, Allisson Milligan, and Madelyn LaCoy; sisters, Katie (Tim Ogle) Rickley, Laura (Alberto) Montero and Marcie (Dustin) Fierek; nieces and nephews, Carson Fierek, Marlie Fierek, Lincoln Fierek, Hayden Blosser, Elizabeth Blosser, Luna Montero, Mateo Montero, and Harper Ogle; and grand pups, Toby Frank and Charlie.

Missy’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of her loved ones, but her memory will forever warm our hearts. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in eternal peace and she’s forever playing ball or hockey.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on September 14, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on September 14, 2023.

A celebration of life will take place on September 19, 2023 at The Little Bear East Arena, 275 Marquette Street, St. Ignace, MI 49781 from 2:00-6:00 PM. Burial services will take place immediately after the celebration of life at Wequayoc Cemetery, 2354 E. M-134, Hessel, MI 49745.

Please leave online condolences for Missy at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations toward a scholarship that will be created in Missy’s Memory. Donations can be made to Veronica Rickley, 275 N. Marley St., St. Ignace, MI 49781 or dropped off at First National Bank of St. Ignace, mention “Missy LaCoy Memorial Scholarship.”

