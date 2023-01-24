OBITUARY: Melissa ‘Missy’ Leigh Armstrong

Melissa “Missy” Leigh Armstrong, age 58, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, attended Dillon St. Baptist Church and worked for the Rutherford County E.M.S. Department.

Missy was preceded in death by her parents, William Kenneth Armstrong and Mary Alice Elliott Armstrong.

She is survived by her daughter, Haley Armstrong; two sisters, Belinda (Kenneth) Tyree and Sheila (Henry) McHenry; nephew, Jason Nobles; and two nieces, Jennifer Tyree and Katie (Zach) Scalf.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM Monday, January 23, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with RCEMS Honor Guard serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

