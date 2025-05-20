OBITUARY: Melissa Ann Anderson

Melissa Ann Anderson, age 65, passed away May 18, 2025. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in Housekeeping at the VA Hospital.

Melissa was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lane and Esther Hayes Lane; and brother, Keith Lane.

She is survived by son, Thomas Bailey; daughter, Brittany Davenport; and grandchild, Alex Bailey.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

