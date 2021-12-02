Melinda Sue Cook, age 60, passed away on November 30, 2021.

She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, and a resident of Rutherford County.

Melinda was preceded in death by her parents, John Alvin Cook, Sr., and Wilma Braswell Cook. She is survived by her brother, John Alvin Cook, Jr. of Murfreesboro.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.