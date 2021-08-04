Megan Catalano

Mrs. Megan Nicole Catalano, age 31, of Readyville, TN passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. She was a native of Rutherford County, TN. Megan enjoyed taking care of animals, most recently numerous birds. She had the nickname “Batman” and enjoyed shopping whenever she could.

Megan is survived by her children, Julia Warren, Tyler Young, and Jaxson Tramel; mother, Leigh Ann Sanders; father, Charles Woodall; maternal grandmother, Debbie Clemenzi and her husband Leroy; siblings, Amber Gordon and Jonathan Gordon; niece, Emma Twogood; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 3:00pm until 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.


