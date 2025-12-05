OBITUARY: Maylie Tracy

Maylie Ruth Szwast Tracy was born on December 18, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, and went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2025, after an extended illness. She was a Christian, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and friend. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Kenneth Lee Tracy; her mother, Ruth Irma (Bennett) Szwast; grandparents Leroy Bennett and Maylie Irma Bennett; her father, Edward Walter Szwast; grandparents John and Sophia Szwast; her sisters Saundra (Kenneth Etheridge) and Karen Snyder; and her brother Edward Szwast. She is survived by her brother Michael (Helena) Szwast and sister-in-law Lilly Jagger and many nieces and nephews.

Maylie was a devoted and loving mother to her children: Craig Tracy (wife Kellee); Jeffrey Tracy Sr. (wife Patricia Underwood); Robert “Bob” Tracy (wife Christine Edwards); James Tracy (wife Raena Johnson); and Leanne Tracy. She cherished her grandchildren from Craig: Logan Tracy and Reegan Domingues (husband David); from Jeff: Tamara Allen (husband Bradley), with great-grandchildren Harper and Riley; Tanya Roberts, with great-grandchildren Kenna, Blakely, and Lane; Codi Perry (husband Andrew), with great-grandchildren Andrew and Violet Rae; Jeffrey Tracy Jr., with great-grandchild Owen Bryce; from Bob: Elizabeth Henry (husband Jonathan), with great-grandchildren Savannah, Autumn, Madilyn, and Eleanor; Heather Bankston (husband Edsel Otto), with great-grandchildren Luke and Emma; Abbigail Thomson (husband Brandon), with great-grandchildren Tyler and Gracie; Rachel Harrub (husband Will), with great-grandchildren Jackson, Brooklyn, and Austin; from James: Madison Atkinson (husband Cain); Peyton (wife Katey), with great-grandchild Roosevelt Hank; Dalton (wife Amelia), with great-grandchildren Banks and Shepherd; and Landon, Ellison, Carson, and Kenton. Her family was her pride and joy, and she poured love, strength, and faith into each generation.

Maylie lived a life marked by devotion, generosity, and quiet strength, always looking forward to the great promise of eternal life with her Lord. She was an excellent seamstress, and also crocheted, knitted, and made many crafts that her loved ones will continue to enjoy. She was happiest when she was holding, rocking, reading, and playing games with her grandchildren, and later, great grandchildren. She served her community faithfully as PTA president for both Firestone Park Elementary and Roswell Kent Jr. High School in Akron, Ohio. She also applied her strong work ethic and attention to detail as a bookkeeper for an accountant, a furniture company, and a building contractor.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, on December 4, 2025, from 4:00–8:00 p.m. Visitation will take place at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319, on December 6, 2025, from 9:30-10:30a.m., with a short service immediately following. She will be interred at Greenlawn Cemetery, 2580 Romig Rd, Akron, OH 44320.