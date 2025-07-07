OBITUARY: May Bell Hillis

May Bell Hillis, age 81, passed away on July 1, 2025 at the Alive Hospice Facility in Murfreesboro. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker.

May was preceded in death by her parents, William Sydney Crick and Isabelle Crick; brothers, Esque Crick, Billy Crick; and sister, Thelma Crosswhite.

She is survived by her husband, Grover Cleveland Hillis; children, Deborah (Dwaine) Basham, Donnie (Amy) Boggess, Ronald (Chalatsy) Boggess, Kelly (Belinda) Boggess, Ricky (Branda) Hillis, Allen (Julie) Hillis; brother, Willie Crick; sister, Betty Beland; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

Visitation was 12:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

