OBITUARY: Maxine Woodson Henderson

On August 2nd, 2024, Maxine Woodson Henderson, a powerful matriarch, renowned artist, and exceptional Southern lady, passed away at the age of 95.

Maxine Henderson was born on July 7th, 1929, to Lola Bartholomew Smotherman and John Sanders Woodson in the Crescent community of Christiana, TN.

She graduated from Christiana High School in 1947. Shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life, Matt Whitaker Henderson, a man she loved and treasured for 72 years of marriage.

To know Maxine Henderson was to be in awe of her many talents. She was a prolific artist most of her life who loved visiting art museums to find her next inspiration. Stepping into her beautifully decorated home, one would be immersed in a world of fine antiques (a passion of hers) and walls filled with gorgeous art, a collection she and her beloved husband spent 50 years collecting.

She was an avid reader of history, having rows of books curated in her home library. She was a talented gardener, growing such an array of beautiful flowers that she won a ribbon every time she entered one of her arrangements into the garden club competition. She absolutely adored dogs and could often be found in her art studio or garden with a beloved dog by her side.

She was an exceptional cook, host, and planner, orchestrating every family holiday (where she would set out her finest china and silver) and she would spend days curating the most delicious menu. Her recipes were so loved by the family that they have been passed down for generations. None of us can do it as well as her, but she has been an inspiration to all of us in so many ways. She was the epitome of class and style.

For 65 years, she was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She designed the communion kneelers for the old church in downtown Murfreesboro, and later for the church on Thompson Lane. It was a vast project with beautiful needlepoint work, and it was an accomplishment she was so proud of. She enjoyed attending the Lillian Branson Sunday School class and had many treasured church friends throughout her life.

The thing she loved the most was her family. She planned many ski vacations, trips to New York City and Paris, and was always traveling with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was incredibly invested in all her family, and her home was filled with photos of family, young and old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Matt W. Henderson, Sr., her parents, two brothers, and one son, Walter Henderson.

She is survived by her three children, Dr. Rita Henderson Slayden, Matt “Whit” Whitaker Henderson, Jr., and Jeannie Henderson Hoover. She has seven grandchildren: Kerri Henderson Mason, Kathryn Slayden Pardo, Virginia Hoover Plunkett, Whitney Henderson Raque, Matt Henderson III, Mathias Hoover, and Dillon Henderson. She has seven great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Pardo, Emma Pardo, Lucas Pardo, Ava Plunkett, Anna Raque, Morgan Raque, and Isaac Raque.

She was dearly loved and appreciated, and she will be greatly missed.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email