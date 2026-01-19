OBITUARY: Maxine Sykes

Maxine Sykes, 85, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 10, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN.

She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Everett Sykes, daughter, Rochelle (Todd) Hurt, granddaughter, Simya (Matthew) Thompson, great grandchildren, Londyn and Levi Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family visitation will be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026 from 1:00p-2:00p with service to follow at Hellum Funeral Chapel.

Pastor: James Harris, Eulogist

Interment- Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro

Please keep the Sykes family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, 611 South Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-4323