Monday, January 19, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Maxine Sykes

OBITUARY: Maxine Sykes

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
31
Maxine Sykes Obit

Maxine Sykes, 85, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 10, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN.

She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Everett Sykes, daughter, Rochelle (Todd) Hurt, granddaughter, Simya (Matthew) Thompson, great grandchildren, Londyn and Levi Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family visitation will be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026 from 1:00p-2:00p with service to follow at Hellum Funeral Chapel.

Pastor: James Harris, Eulogist

Interment- Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro

Please keep the Sykes family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, 611 South Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-4323

This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.

This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×