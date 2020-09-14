Max Clark Warrick, age 67 of Smyrna died Wednesday September 9, 2020. He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Jesse James Warrick, Sr. and Margaret Bryant Warrick; siblings, Hardy, Jamie, Martha, Frank Jr., John Neil.

Mr. Warrick was a Christian and retired from Ingram Book Company.

He is survived by his children, Melissa Warrick of Smyrna, Tiffany Warrick of Nashville; siblings, Johnnie Lavvorn and Milton Warrick.

Graveside service will be 1:00PM Sunday at Mapleview Cemetery.