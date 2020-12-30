Mrs. Mildred “Maurine” Weatherly Clement, age 94, of Murfreesoro, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 27, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Camden, TN to the late William Vernon and Una Cowell Weatherly. Mrs. Clement worked as a bank teller most recently for First American Bank in Woodbury, TN. She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Mrs. Clement loved being a mom and taking care of her family. Her children’s spouses were like her own and she made sure all her grandchildren were treated equally. She enjoyed needlework, crotchet, sewing, and cooking for her family. Fridays were special; she had her hair done and went to lunch with special friend Wilma Wright and other friends.

Mrs. Clement is survived by her children, Regina Wright and her husband Randy, Kevin Clement and his wife Karen, and Kelly Clement and his wife Angela all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Luke Clement, Carly Clement, Jonah Clement, Anna Grace Clement, and Will Wright; siblings, Harold Weatherly and his wife Carol, Gary Weatherly and his wife Jane, Barbara Harris and her husband Joe Moore, and Alton Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Alvinell Clement, Ruby Clement, and Sue Lowery; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lloyd Clement, and siblings, Purcell Weatherly, Gayle Weatherly, Billy Weatherly, Ron Weatherly, Jimmy Lowery, and Vernell Higgason.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Evergreen Cemetery.

