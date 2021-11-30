Mauricette Coles, age 71, passed away November 27, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Halifax, NC, and a resident of Rutherford County.

Mauricette was preceded in death by her parents, Thelbert Batchelor and Mary Batchelor. She is survived by her daughters, Maretta Batchelor, Deanna Archie; brother, Thelbert Batchelor, Jr.; sisters, Vernitta Manuel, Hazel Mitchell, and Judy Mbabah; grandchildren, Krystalyn Jackson, Kariem Jackson, Karina Maldonado. Lorenzo Beshae Archies; great-grandchildren, Christina Arthur, Ke’Ron Maldonado, Ke’Mari Moses, Ke’Shard Moses, and Ke’Ava Moses; and two dearest friends, Yoncenia Williams, and Vanessa Jackson.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Coleman Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

