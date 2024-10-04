OBITUARY: Maurice J. Maupin

Maurice J. Maupin, age 19, passed away on September 24, 2024, in Montgomery, AL.

His arrangements are forthcoming.

Please keep the Maupin and Webb families in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 893-4323

Send flowers to the service of Maurice J. Maupin.