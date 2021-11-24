Mrs. Maura Guzman, age 74, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021.

She was born in El Salvador to the late Luis Eduardo Sanchez and Agustina Guzman. Mrs. Guzman was a homemaker to her family and of the Christian faith.

Mrs. Guzman is survived by her children, Juan Guzman and his wife Adila, Gladis Henriquez and her husband Milton, Ernesto Guzman and his wife Lorena, and Luis Alberto Guman; five grandchildren; three sisters; four brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151

La Sra. Maura Guzmán, de 74 años, de Murfreesboro, TN falleció el domingo 21 de noviembre de 2021.

Nació en El Salvador de los fallecidos Luis Eduardo Sánchez y Agustina Guzmán. La Sra. Guzmán era ama de casa de su familia y de la fe cristiana.

A la señora Guzmán le sobreviven sus hijos, Juan Guzmán y su esposa Adila, Gladis Henriquez y su esposo Milton, Ernesto Guzmán y su esposa Lorena, y Luis Alberto Guman; cinco nietos; tres hermanas; cuatro hermanos; y muchas sobrinas y sobrinos.

El velorio con la familia será el miércoles 24 de noviembre de 2021 de 9:00 am a 11:00 am en la Primera Iglesia Metodista Unida. Los servicios funerarios se llevarán a cabo el miércoles 24 de noviembre de 2021 a las 11:00 am en la Primera Iglesia Metodista Unida. Seguirá el entierro en el cementerio Evergreen.

Un libro de visitas en línea está disponible para la familia en www.woodfinchapel.com. Capilla Conmemorativa Woodfin (615) 893-5151