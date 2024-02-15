OBITUARY: Maude Lee Martin

Maude Lee Martin, age 80 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, at StoneCrest Medical Center.

She was a native of Exmore, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Paul R. Spady and Mary Frances Davis.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Martin and a great-granddaughter, Desire.

Survivors include her daughters, Phyllis Short and Shasme “Dee” Davis and husband John Anthony Diaz; sisters, Yvonne Young and Elga Matthews; grandchildren, Jaierre Short and wife Shakia, Tiara Short, and Preston Short; great-grandchildren, Jaslin, Jaierre Jr., TàNiyah, MàRiyah, Isaiah, Preston Jr., Harmony, Aniyah, Raya, and Stephen; a special companion, Douglas W. Bell; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Martin worked as a registered nurse and a United States Postal Worker.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available for the Martin family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

