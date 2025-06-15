OBITUARY: Matthew Parker Ellison

On the morning of June 10, 2025 Matthew Parker Ellison of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away peacefully after a long battle with Glioblastoma.

Matt was born in Dallas, Texas to James David Ellison and Carolyn Sue Moon. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Ann Ellison, William Parker Ellison, and Andrew Folmar Ellison; his life partner, Shannon Lee Fields and her daughter Lyndsey Marie Fields, and is predeceased by his brother, John Ellison.

As a child, Matt excelled in golf and baseball and continued to play into his college years. He earned an MBA at Auburn and had a successful career in investment banking. His career path changed later in life and ended with the Sheriff’s Department-something he was most proud of.

Matt was passionate about fitness and reading and was a true example of a lifelong learner. Even during his battle with brain cancer, he spent each day expanding his mind. He was positive, intelligent, curious, courageous, quick-witted, and always looking for a new challenge.

Thank you to Alive Hospice for your wonderful care during his final days.

If you want to honor his memory, please make a donation to Alive Hospice at https://alivehospice.org or the Glioblastoma Foundation at https://glioblastomafoundation.org.