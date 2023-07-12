OBITUARY: Matthew Keith Parham

Matthew Keith Parham, age 42, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Parham, son Matthew Chance Parham, daughters Hannah Marie Parham, Bonnie Isabel Douglas, and Ember Lily Parham, mother Teressa Parham, sister Amy Brawner, niece Cierra Witty, and nephew Daniel Stripling.

Mr. Parham was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Bobbie Sue Parham and nephews Caidyn and Brighton Brawner.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Parham.

Phone: 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

