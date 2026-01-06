OBITUARY: Maryann Roney Lawson

Maryann Roney Lawson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away January 1, 2026 after a brief illness. She was born in Nashville on March 20, 1957 to the late Roy and Marion Roney. She grew up in Hermitage and Murfreesboro.

She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Thomason and brother, Harold Roney.

She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Lawson; granddaughter, Sophie Thomason; and grandson, Lathan Thomason; siblings, Trish (John) Davenport, Richard (Marilyn) Roney, Janis (Mike) Walrond, Donald (Amy) Roney, Vince Roney, Elaine (Steve) Jackson; many nieces and nephews and other family members.

Maryann loved animals. She took care of any that wandered into her yard. She loved going to yard sales and finding treasures to add to her collections. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of memorial service at 12:00 PM, January 10, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

