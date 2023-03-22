OBITUARY: Mary Wilson Adams Harris

Mary Wilson Adams Harris, age 88, and better known as Myrt to some, passed peacefully from her Earthly life to Eternal glory on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was surrounded by her grandchildren, extended family and friends for the two days following a massive stroke on March 13. Her only child, Rose Marie Harris Ogburn, a loving and attentive daughter, was unable to return home from South America to be by her cherished Mother’s side.

Mary was the daughter of Ira Wilson Adams and Ola Herrod Adams of the Kittrell community in Rutherford County, TN where she grew up as a country girl leaping over limestone rocks, meandering through cedar thickets and glades, milking cows, hoeing cotton, and picking blackberries.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Roy Tillman Harris; sisters, Loudelia Montgomery (Ray); brother, Clark “PeeWee” Adams (Gail); and granddaughter-in-law, Beth Hale Ogburn.

A perfect day for Mary consisted of a cat on her lap with chocolates nearby, several cups of coffee, reading the newspaper, a meaningful conversation with family or friends and supper at any restaurant, preferably one that was able to serve an authentic Maryland crab cake.

Mary attended schools in both Halls Hill and Kittrell. Following her graduation from Central High School in Murfreesboro, TN in 1952, she attended and graduated from Nashville Business College.

She began her career at Traveler’s Insurance Co. in Nashville, but soon was introduced to a recently honorably-discharged young soldier on a blind-double date orchestrated by a mutual friend. Tillman often proudly stated that he knew she was The One after their first date.

Following their marriage in December 1953, Tillman and Mary moved to Northeastern Maryland, where they each pursued a career with the Federal Government at Aberdeen Proving Ground. While at APG, Mary worked at the Staff Judge Advocates office, the Army Material Command Board, and the Test and Evaluation Command. By way of her excellent typing, short hand, relationship and organizational skills, Mary rose through the secretarial ranks quickly and garnered several Sustained Supervisor Performance Awards.

While living in Maryland, both Mary and Tillman formed several life-long friendships with co-workers and with the congregation of believers at Colora Church of Christ where they were active members.

In 1983, Mary and Tillman returned home to Murfreesboro, TN to be close to their families and their daughter, Rose and her growing family.

Mary continued her Civilian career at the V.A. Dental Lab in Nashville and later with the 125th U.S. Army Reserve Command in Donelson, TN. Here, Mary was reunited with Army officers, soldiers and civilians in the military atmosphere that she dearly loved and was assigned as the General’s Executive Administrative Assistant. She held this position until 1991 when she retired after 36 years of service to the Federal Government.

After a brief hiatus, retail sales called her name and Mary embarked on an 18 year journey of jewelry sales for both Heritage Jewelers and Bell Jewelers on Murfreesboro’s square. During this time, she began to travel with Rose, participate in activities with East Main Church of Christ, attend NARFE meetings and sip coffee with the Harris Wednesday Morning Ladies Breakfast Club and assisted in forming The McDonalds, South Rutherford, Breakfast Club.

Mary is survived by devoted daughter, Rose Marie Ogburn and her husband, Randy Ogburn. In addition, she is survived by treasured grandchildren, Tony Ogburn, Shandy Ogburn Andis and husband Ryan Andis and Chelsey Ogburn Broadway and husband Ross Broadway. Mary also leaves adored great-grandchildren, Sean Oldroyd, Callie Ogburn and Tucker Ogburn. Mary will also be fondly remembered by several beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would sincerely like to thank those who have provided compassionate care for their mother and grandmother, including Dr. Peter DiCorleto and staff, The Villages of Murfreesboro, the ER and trauma team at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Stones River Manor and Alive Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Stones River Manor, Alive Hospice or Wounded Warrior Project.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 PM.

Funeral services will be at the Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, March 23, 2023 and will be conducted by Wayne Lankford. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/