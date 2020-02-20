Mrs. Mary Virginia Holden, age 82, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Cecil and Grace Harris. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Dan Thompson Holden and a half sister, Kathleen Covington.

She is survived by her sons, Dan Thompson Holden Jr. and his wife Kelly, and Randy W. Holden; grandchildren, Dan Thompson Holden III and Harris Gregory Holden.

Mrs. Holden worked at State Farm for many years. She was also a long time member of the Moose Lodge, and retired as their bookkeeper after 30 plus years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM with funeral service following at 11:00 AM all at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.