OBITUARY: Mary Tunnicliff

Mary Irene Tunnicliff, age 70 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday April 30, 2025. She was a native of Sayre, PA and was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Manuel, Betty Wood Manuel; grandchildren, Vanessa Schapley, and Patrick Quinn; brother, Dana Manuel, and sister Gloria Davis.

Mrs. Tunnicliff was a Christian and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Harold Tunnicliff and wife Jamie, Chris Tunnicliff, Mary Shedden and husband James, Kenny Tunnicliff and wife Betty, Summer Menshouse, Samantha Schapley, Shawn Tunnicliff; Grandchildren, Harley, Rachael, Harold, Garrison, Seth, Gina, Alyssa, Taylor, Callie, Alexa, Colton, Stuart, Bailey, Freddy, Brittany, Shantel, Makayla, Michael, Travis, Kendra, Olivia, Shawn; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, George Manuel and wife Rachel, Gus Manuel, and wife Arlene Eddie Manuel, Bill Manuel and wife Wanita.

Visitation will be Tuesday May 6th 10:00AM until 1:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral will be Tuesday May 6th 1:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com