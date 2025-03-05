OBITUARY: Mary Stone

Mary Elizabeth Wallace Stone, age 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on February 21, 2025.

Born June 22, 1941 in Scottsboro, Alabama and a graduate of Jackson County High School, she worked as a civil employee for Jackson County, Alabama before marrying Gerald Glenndon Stone on February 14, 1961. She and Gerald had a long, loving and happy marriage of 64 years.

After several years devoted to homemaking, she reentered the workplace as a banking administrator, retiring early to work with her husband in their contracting and real estate management business, Stone and Associates.

Mary had a lifelong love for sewing, quilting and needlework. Flowers and gardening were a very special hobby. She also had a flair for cooking traditional Southern dishes for family and friends.

A devoted Christian and lover of her Savior Jesus Christ, she was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro, volunteering with the ladies of the Joy Sunday School class to assist in the church’s mission of Christian community service.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Stone, daughter Beth Stone, son David Stone and his wife Varity, grandson Cameron Stone and his wife Spenser, grandson Ashton Stone; sister-in-law Cathy Carter Wallace, sister Margaret Wallace Keys and her husband Gary Keys, sister Jean Wallace Strey and her husband Jim Strey, and many very beloved nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by father Jeff Wallace, mother Eunice Wallace, and brother Mark Wallace.

The family thanks the nursing and caregiving staff of Caris Hospice for their devoted service at this time.

The family would also like to encourage memorial donations in Mary’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).