Mary “Sissy” Elizabeth Adcock, age 81 of Smyrna passed away January 25, 2021. She was a native of Rutherford Co and was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Adcock, Jr., her parents, Frank Richard Clark, Mary Lou Douglas Clark; brothers, Raymond Clark, Richard Clark; sister; Betty Bahou.

Mrs. Adcock was a member of Church of Christ Church. She had a long career in Health Care and had worked for Smyrna Hospital and Dr. Pinto for many years. Mrs. Adcock was servant to family and community for anyone in need. She will be missed by so many.

Mrs. Adcock is survived by her children, Greg Adcock and wife Twana of Christiana, Julie Peterson of Smyrna; grandchildren, Adam Adcock and wife Kim of Murfreesboro, Lauren Adcock Sparks and husband Curtis of Shelbyville, Anna Peterson Miller and husband Aaron of Greenback, Jacob Peterson of Texas, Angela Peterson of Maryville, Katherine Peterson of Maryville, Wayne Lovvorn of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Lila,Harper,Charlie; sisters, Sara L. Joslyn of Christiana, Wilma Powers and husband Thomas of Rockvale, Lois Adcock of Georgia; brother, Stanley Clark of Smyrna.

Visitation will be 10:00AM until 12 Noon Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service will be 1:00PM Thursday at Miller Cemetery in Christiana. Jeff Adcock will officiate; family and friends will be pallbearers. www.woodfinchapel.com